a year ago
'Central Intelligence' stars promote film with transport quarrel
June 7, 2016

'Central Intelligence' stars promote film with transport quarrel

London - Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and actor Kevin Hart are promoting their upcoming action comedy "Central Intelligence" in a video that shows them bickering over a bus and a taxi on a London street.

A promotional video shows the pair emerging from a hotel apparently filming on their phones and searching for transport. They first find a yellow London cab emblazoned with Hart's picture - much to the actor's content, but that soon fades when a double-decker bus adorned with Johnson's face rolls by.

"Central Intelligence" hits cinemas worldwide from June 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
