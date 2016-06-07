'Central Intelligence' stars promote film with transport quarrel

London - Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and actor Kevin Hart are promoting their upcoming action comedy "Central Intelligence" in a video that shows them bickering over a bus and a taxi on a London street.

A promotional video shows the pair emerging from a hotel apparently filming on their phones and searching for transport. They first find a yellow London cab emblazoned with Hart's picture - much to the actor's content, but that soon fades when a double-decker bus adorned with Johnson's face rolls by.

"Central Intelligence" hits cinemas worldwide from June 15.