Dycom results miss estimates; shares fall
August 28, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Dycom results miss estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc (DY.N), which provides construction and installation services to telecom providers, reported fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trading.

The company’s net income rose to $13.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 28 from $13 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Contract revenue for the company, which also provides services to oil and gas companies, climbed 5 percent to $318 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $323.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company were trading at $16.2 after the bell. They closed at $18.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
