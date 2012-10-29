FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dymon launches private equity fund with Temasek unit's backing
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Dymon launches private equity fund with Temasek unit's backing

Nishant Kumar

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Dymon Asia Capital is branching out to the private equity world, launching a fund with backing from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a company email obtained by Reuters shows, indicating an uncommon move by a hedge fund.

The firm aims to raise S$300 million ($246 million) for Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE), Keith Tan, Dymon’s managing partner told clients in an email this month.

Tan did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The new private equity fund is getting S$100 million from Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Temasek, the email showed.

DAPE will focus on private and listed small and medium enterprises with revenue of between S$25 million to S$500 million, Tan said in the brief e-mail.

The Singapore-based firm, set-up by Danny Yong, a former founding partner and chief investment officer of Abax Global Capital, is one of the biggest ever homegrown hedge funds in Asia with assets under management of about $2.8 billion.

Dymon’s assets include about $2.5 billion in its macro hedge fund, which has grown from $113 million since its launch in 2008. It is currently closed to fresh investments.

($1 = 1.2209 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.