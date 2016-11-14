A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected Dynavax Technologies Corp's marketing application for its hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B, for the second time in three years, sending the company's shares tumbling 71 percent in premarket trade.

The drug developer said on Monday it received a "complete response letter" from the FDA, seeking information about certain "adverse events" during clinical trials, among other clarifications.

There was no request from the FDA for additional clinical trials and there were no apparent concerns about rare serious events, Dynavax said.

Dynavax Chief Executive Eddie Gray said the company would meet with the FDA "as soon as possible" to discuss the letter.

"However, the time and resources that will be required to gain approval leads us to consider that we may not be able to advance this program on our own and we are moving swiftly to identify a potential pharmaceutical or financial partner," Gray said.

Dynavax, which had $109.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, had an earlier marketing application for the vaccine rejected in February 2013.

A positive late-stage study in January paved the way for Dynavax, which has no drug on the market, to resubmit its application.

However, the FDA in September had canceled an advisory committee meeting meant to discuss Dynavax's vaccine, in order to provide the agency more time to review pending issues.

Investors interpreted the cancellation of the meeting as a sign that there were significant unresolved issues with Heplisav's application that could jeopardize its approval.

Dynavax said on Monday the FDA acknowledged that it had not yet completed its review of responses to clarifications received from the company early last month.

The company said it expects the review period for a possible resubmission of its application would be six months.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 850,000-2.2 million people in the United States suffer from chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

About 786,000 people worldwide die each year from hepatitis B virus-related liver disease, according to the CDC.

Up to Friday's close of $11.60, Dynavax's shares had dropped about 52 percent this year.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)