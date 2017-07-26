Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine works; raises safety issues: FDA

(Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine is effective, but there were more deaths and serious cardiac events in patients given the vaccine than in those given a rival product, according to a preliminary Food and Drug Administration report published on Wednesday.

However, they said overall numbers and rates of events were low. Moreover, there were limitations in the evaluation of cardiac events that "limits the causal interpretation of these observations."

The review, posted on the FDA's website, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the vaccine, Heplisav-B, and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The FDA has twice rejected the vaccine citing unresolved safety concerns. The second rejection, in November, sent Dynavax's shares plunging roughly 70 percent to a year low of $3.20. They have since bounced back and closed on Tuesday at $9.85. However, the shares were down 4 percent on Wednesday in premarket trading.

If the FDA approves the vaccine, Dynavax's shares could trade above $30 a share over time, Katherine Xu, an analyst at William Blair said in a recent research note, adding that Heplisav-B would then likely become the standard of care since it has an easier dosing schedule than GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Engerix-B.

"We project peak sales of $650 million, with a 70 percent probability of approval," she said. A negative result could cause a 25 percent drop in the company's shares, she added.

Heplisav-B is designed to enhance the body's immune response to the hepatitis B virus, which can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, cancer and death. There is no cure. The virus is spread through sexual contact, sharing of needles, accidental needle sticks, and from mother to child during pregnancy.

The FDA is expected to make its decision in the third quarter of this year.