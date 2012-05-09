FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dynavax sinks on discounted offering, CEO exit
May 9, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Dynavax sinks on discounted offering, CEO exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX.O), which priced its public offering at a steep discount, fell as much as 22 percent a day after the biopharmaceutical company said its chief executive intends to step down.

Dynavax priced its public offering of 17.5 million shares at $4.25 each, a 17 percent discount to Tuesday’s close, and said it plans to use the net proceeds for the anticipated launch of its experimental hepatitis B vaccine.

The company, which intends to independently launch the vaccine Heplisav in the United States, said on Tuesday it will begin looking for a successor to Chief Executive Dino Dina.

Dynavax had filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April for the vaccine in adults aged 18 to 70 years.

Shares of the company fell 21 percent to $4 in morning trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

