U.S. files suit against DynCorp International over Iraq contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has filed a lawsuit against DynCorp International Inc alleging that it submitted inflated claims in connection with a U.S. government contract to train Iraqi police forces, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that DynCorp knowingly allowed one of its subcontractors to charge excessive rates for hotels, translator, security guard and driving services, and overhead expenses, and included these charges in claims it submitted under the State Department contract, the Justice Department said in a statement.