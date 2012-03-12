Dynegy to renegotiate bankruptcy plan, guided by examiner

(Reuters) - Dynegy Holdings will renegotiate a bankruptcy plan under the guidance of a court-appointed examiner after that examiner said on Friday that Dynegy had participated in an asset transfer prior to its November Chapter 11 filing that defrauded creditors.

The examiner, Susheel Kirpalani, was ordered during a hearing on Monday to work with Dynegy and its constituents, including creditors, to reach an agreement on a restructuring plan for the company, said Dynegy, a power producer.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Kirpalani and Dynegy Holdings’ creditors to maintain an open and productive dialogue to make progress in the Chapter 11 proceeding,” said Katy Sullivan, a Dynegy spokeswoman.

Judge Cecilia Morris during the hearing -- in Poughkeepsie, New York, bankruptcy court -- ordered Kirpalani to work with the groups and set a hearing date of April 4 for the involved parties to report back to her, Sullivan confirmed.

Separately, the U.S. government has asked that an outside trustee take over Dynegy Holdings’ bankruptcy proceedings.

Shares of Dynegy Inc, the parent company of bankrupt Dynegy Holdings, were down 26 percent at 56 cents in mid-afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

GOVERNMENT ASKS FOR TRUSTEE

In a motion filed late Sunday night in a New York bankruptcy court, U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis said that the current management of Dynegy had mismanaged the company, causing losses to the creditors. She asked the judge to name an independent fiduciary for the Chapter 11 proceeding.

A bankruptcy trustee is often appointed when it may serve the bankruptcy estate’s best interest, or when company executives are suspected of wrongdoing.

The trustee’s motion was not on the agenda for Monday’s hearing, whose primary purpose became a status conference after Kirpalani filed his report on Friday. Previously, Dynegy had been scheduled to ask for court permission to start sending the details of its bankruptcy plan to creditors.

In his report, Kirpalani said Dynegy Inc harmed creditors by fraudulently transferring some coal-powered plant assets to itself before putting Dynegy Holdings into bankruptcy and urged that the transfer be reversed.

Examiners work in behalf of creditors, shareholders and the bankruptcy estate, and may investigate such allegations as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement.

“Current management is not in a position to assess the findings and conclusion of the examiner, and to pursue any and all of the appropriate remedies. Only a Chapter 11 trustee will have the statutory authority to do so,” Davis said in her motion.

Dynegy Holdings filed for bankruptcy in November to restructure expensive leases on power plants and lighten its debt load.

The move essentially turned bankruptcy on its head, allowing the equity holders in Dynegy Inc, which include investor Carl Icahn and Seneca Capital, to have rights to the assets while the creditors were dealt heavy losses.

The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.