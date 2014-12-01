E.ON expects low three-digit million euro restructuring costs: CFO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) expects restructuring costs in a low triple-digit million euro amount for the planned spin-off of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses, Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer told analysts on Monday.

E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, late on Sunday announced the plans, which will see the company focus on renewables and regulated distribution assets, while spinning off the rest of its business into a new entity.