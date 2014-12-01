FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON expects low three-digit million euro restructuring costs: CFO
#Business News
December 1, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

E.ON expects low three-digit million euro restructuring costs: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) expects restructuring costs in a low triple-digit million euro amount for the planned spin-off of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses, Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer told analysts on Monday.

E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, late on Sunday announced the plans, which will see the company focus on renewables and regulated distribution assets, while spinning off the rest of its business into a new entity.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
