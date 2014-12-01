German Economy Minister says E.ON revamp creates opportunities

Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a news conference to present the Franco-German report on economic reforms and investment at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel welcomed utility E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) planned reorganization, saying a focus on renewable energy and intelligent grids would contribute to the country’s efforts to shift its energy supply, according to a newspaper.

“With its decision, E.ON is the first company to take the necessary steps from the completely changed world of energy supply. That certainly creates new opportunities,” Rheinische Post quoted Gabriel as saying on Monday.

E.ON, Germany’s largest utility, late on Sunday announced the plans, which will see the company focus on renewables and regulated distribution assets, while spinning off the rest of its business into a new entity.

Gabriel also believes that both new companies created by the split-up will preserve jobs and live up to their responsibility to set aside funds for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants in Germany.