8 months ago
E.ON creates new unit to push electric car charging stations
#Technology News
December 20, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 8 months ago

E.ON creates new unit to push electric car charging stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bavarian head office of utility giant E.ON is pictured in Munich August 11, 2011.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's utility provider E.ON has established a new unit to develop and expand Europe's electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the company said on Tuesday.

E.ON is working with "strong partners" and is offering companies and municipalities in Germany charging stations for either sale or lease, it said.

E.ON already operates around 2,500 charging points in Denmark and has started setting up charging networks in Britain and Sweden, it said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

