3 months ago
E.ON sees tough British retail market: CFO
May 9, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 3 months ago

E.ON sees tough British retail market: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

E.ON board member Marc Spieker during annual news conference in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON expects further political interventions in the British retail power sector, Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker told journalists on Tuesday, which he said would further intensify competition in an already challenging market.

Britain's Energy Secretary Greg Clark said on Tuesday that the country's energy market was inefficient and gave the biggest players too much power to overcharge customers, as he set out plans to cap tariffs.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to introduce a cap on domestic energy prices that would cut tariffs for around 17 million families if she won an election on June 8.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

