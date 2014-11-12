Germany's E.ON hit by weak rouble, industry crisis

The headquarters of German utility giant E.ON is seen in Duesseldorf, in this file picture taken March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s top utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) has posted a steep drop in profits at its business in Russia, its most important foreign market, where the rouble has slumped and the economy slowed due to the Ukraine conflict and falling oil prices.

Russia - where E.ON sells electricity, gets most of its gas supplies and owns a stake in a major gas field - has seen its currency EURRUBTN=MCX fall by more than a quarter this year following Western economic sanctions over Ukraine.

“Of course I‘m worried about the rouble,” Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer said on Wednesday, adding he could not predict when the downtrend would end. “We’re not a bank, we don’t speculate on currencies.”

Core earnings or EBITDA in Russia declined by nearly a fifth in the first nine months to 401 million euros ($499 million), dragging group EBITDA down 7 percent to 6.64 billion against an expected 6.44 billion according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Germany, Europe’s biggest gas market, relies on supplies from Russia, which accounted for about 39 percent of German natural gas imports last year, while E.ON - the world’s biggest utility by sales - gets as much as half the gas it needs from Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

Last year E.ON derived 7.4 percent of group EBITDA from Russia, where it sells electricity through its E.ON Rossiya OAO EONR.MM unit, making it one of Germany’s most-exposed companies to an economy which is expected to remain flat, according to a Reuters poll.

Shares in the company, which have underperformed the European utility sector by 13 percentage points so far this year, were up 0.5 percent at 1004 GMT, as the group’s nine-month EBITDA slightly beat expectations.

Already suffering from Germany’s move to shut all nuclear plants by 2022, the country’s utilities face stagnant energy demand and a surge in solar and wind capacity that is replacing coal and gas-fired plants.

As a result they are hoping that so-called capacity markets, which reward operators for holding power generation in back-up mode, could in future reimburse them for keeping loss-making plants online to supplement intermittent solar and wind power, a mechanism already launched in Britain.

Schaefer said any capacity mechanism would not impact E.ON’s earnings in the short term.