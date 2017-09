FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) expects its operating profit to rise next year, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told analysts on Tuesday, pointing to a large contribution from the group’s renewable operations.

E.ON, which had adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3.6 billion euros ($4.07 billion) last year, expects EBIT of between 2.7 billion and 3.1 billion euros in 2016.