FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CFTC orders two E*Trade units to pay $280,000 civil penalty
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 7 months ago

CFTC orders two E*Trade units to pay $280,000 civil penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chicago-based E*Trade Securities LLC and E*Trade Clearing LLC, units of E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), have agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty for failing to comply with record-keeping rules, the U.S. Commodities Trading Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The CFTC said it found that E*Trade Securities units did not preserve and maintain some audit trail logs for their customers and E*Trade Clearing did not preserve and maintain customer audit trail logs after becoming registered as a futures commission merchant.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.