E*Trade Financial first-quarter profit falls 59 percent

(Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp’s first-quarter profit fell 59 percent, hurt by lower trading volume and losses related to retiring $73 million of corporate debt, the New York-based financial company said on Thursday.

Excluding the debt retirement charge, the company earned $85 million, or 29 cents a share, down 12 percent from $97 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2014. Analysts had forecast profit of 24 cents a share, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, said net revenue fell 4 percent to $456 million. Operating expenses rose to $300 million from $290 million.

Chief Executive Paul Idzik said on a conference call with analysts that E*Trade had made big strides in reducing bad subprime loans that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy during the financial crisis. It is no longer under close scrutiny from the Comptroller of the Currency, he said, but continues to be subject to special controls from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

E*Trade last quarter gained approval from regulators to shift capital from its bank to use in its core brokerage operations. It also has reduced its debt interest costs by more than 70 percent by buying back debt.

“With debt reduction behind us, we put our attention to how to put our capital to work,” Idzik said, outlining new investments in technology, mobile trading and risk-management that the company is making.

The company also shaved $617 million from its loan portfolio, and said its credit risk has diminished with each passing quarter.

Like larger rivals Charles Schwab Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, E*Trade said customers eased their trading during the volatile stock market of the first quarter and have pulled back even further in April.

Average trades on which E*Trade charges commissions fell 14 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 169,951 a day, even as the average commission per trade rose 3 percent to $10.94 from $10.64. The jump reflects increased customer use of option trades that cost more than stock trades.

E*Trade added 39,000 customer accounts during the quarter while fee-based assets and margin balances from customers also rose. The higher margin borrowing to clients buying stocks helped bolster net interest revenue, the company said