FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS won't chase growth at any cost, strategy chief says
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

EADS won't chase growth at any cost, strategy chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen on the entrance gate of the main Paris office building of EADS, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA will not chase growth at any cost and will avoid investing in areas where growth looks shaky or inaccessible, the company’s strategy chief said on Thursday.

The company, which is in the process of selling its Test and Services monitoring business, will also carry out “active portfolio management” in coming months, he reiterated.

Confirming a two-speed strategy as reported by Reuters on Wednesday, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud said commercial aviation at Airbus would strive for growth and defense and space would consolidate their positions.

“We will not allocate resources to areas where growth is difficult to access,” Lahoud said.

He was speaking in London at an annual investor forum that was being webcast for the first time.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.