(Reuters) - The board of Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) met on Tuesday ahead of a pending deadline in talks over a proposed $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The two companies have until 1600 GMT (1200 EDT) on Wednesday to decide whether to proceed with, or drop, talks on a merger aimed at creating the world’s largest defense and aerospace company.