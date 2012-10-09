FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain eyes talks with French , German on EADS, BAE
October 9, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Britain eyes talks with French , German on EADS, BAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he hoped to meet his French, German and U.S. counterparts to discuss the proposed merger of aerospace groups EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L), a day before a deadline for the deal.

“We always knew that there was a crunch point this Wednesday and the company has to decide today whether it’s going to ask the stock exchange for an extension of time or not,” Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

“I‘m hoping to meet my German, French and indeed my American counterparts during the course of this meeting to talk about this subject,” he said.

