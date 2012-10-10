FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler still aims to reduce EADS stake this year
October 10, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Daimler still aims to reduce EADS stake this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive group Daimler remains in talks with the German government to lower its stake in European aerospace group EADS by selling a 7.5 percent holding to state-owned development bank KfW.

“We still aim to further reduce our stake in EADS this year,” said a Daimler spokesman on Wednesday.

Earlier EADS and BAE Systems called off the world’s largest defense and aviation merger, with sources close to the talks blaming Germany for wrecking the $45 billion deal.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

