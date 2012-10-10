EADS says has until 1600 GMT on BAE merger

BERLIN (Reuters) - European planemaker EADS has no plans to issue a statement on its planned merger with Britain’s BAE Systems on Wednesday morning and the companies have until 1600 GMT (12 noon EDT) time to declare their intentions, said a spokesman.

The companies are struggling to save the planned $45 billion aerospace merger after growing doubts about German support for the deal.

“A statement in the morning is not planned. The deadline runs until 1700 British time,” said the spokesman.

The two companies have until later on Wednesday to either ditch their plans to create the world’s biggest aerospace and arms group or ask UK regulators for more time. They had been expected to report progress on Wednesday morning.