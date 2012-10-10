FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS says has until 1600 GMT on BAE merger
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2012 / 6:38 AM / in 5 years

EADS says has until 1600 GMT on BAE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European planemaker EADS has no plans to issue a statement on its planned merger with Britain’s BAE Systems on Wednesday morning and the companies have until 1600 GMT (12 noon EDT) time to declare their intentions, said a spokesman.

The companies are struggling to save the planned $45 billion aerospace merger after growing doubts about German support for the deal.

“A statement in the morning is not planned. The deadline runs until 1700 British time,” said the spokesman.

The two companies have until later on Wednesday to either ditch their plans to create the world’s biggest aerospace and arms group or ask UK regulators for more time. They had been expected to report progress on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Gernot Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.