EADS woos Germany with job guarantees in BAE merger

EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders delivers a speech at the Royal Academy of Engineering in central London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - EADS EAD.PA is open to talks about guaranteeing jobs in its planned merger with Britain’s BAE Systems BEAS.L, its chief executive said, seeking to win Germany’s support without it insisting on taking a stake, which could scupper a deal.

Pressure is mounting on EADS boss Tom Enders and his BAE counterpart Ian King who, under UK takeover rules, have until October 10 to say whether they will press on with talks to create the world’s biggest defense and aerospace firm.

A string of potential stumbling blocks have emerged since the plan was announced last month, including conflicting political interests in Britain, France and Germany, as well as some shareholders’ dissatisfaction with the terms of the deal.

A key obstacle is Germany’s demand that it maintain as much influence in the new group as France. That would entail Berlin buying a stake in EADS currently owned by carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), possibly through the KfW state development bank.

Enders has insisted any state role must be kept to a minimum to ensure the new company remains competitive.

“I see no advantage for our country in buying a stake,” Enders, a German, told Bild daily on Thursday, adding it would cost taxpayers billions without guaranteeing special rights.

“On export markets, especially in the United States and Asia, we would be at a competitive disadvantage if we were to give the impression of being a company directed by governments,” he added.

However, Enders also tried to soothe fears that German jobs may be lost, saying he was open to offering some guarantees.

“I am so convinced about our project that I am ready to talk about attractive job and site guarantees which I could not consider for EADS,” he told Bild.

He argued a merged company offered the best opportunities for German jobs as it was the only way to secure orders from new markets, such as Asia.

“Either we cut jobs or we embrace new international markets,” Enders told Bild.

EADS employs about 50,000 people in Germany across 29 sites and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to avoid plant closures or major job losses just a year before an election.

POTENTIAL DEALBREAKER

Among the issues under discussion by politicians, executives and shareholders are the planned 60:40 planned merger ratio in favor of EADS and the location of the firm’s headquarters.

But some sources say Germany’s insistence on taking a 9 percent stake in the new firm to match what would be France’s holding is a potential deal breaker.

Analysts say Germany fears being left as a junior partner in a company steered mainly by French and British interests, starving it of future investment and aligning Europe’s defense industry with its two largest military powers.

Several sources close to the talks told Reuters the coming days would be crucial for the deal to meet the October 10 deadline.

“If Germany insists on the nine percent stake, the negotiations will collapse and the deal will be dead,” said one person familiar with the talks.

“Everything depends on the next few days: All players are still optimistic that Germany can be convinced,” added the person.