Report EAD/BAE merger plan in trouble untrue: French source

PARIS (Reuters) - A media report that a planned merger between European aerospace group EADS and British defense company BAE Systems was on the brink of collapse is “unfounded”, a senior French government source said on Friday.
Both the French president’s office and the prime minister’s office said they had no comment on a report in the online edition of Germany’s Der Spiegel news magazine, citing German government sources, saying the talks had practically collapsed.
