FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German deputy minister warns of too much politics in EADS-BAE merger
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 26, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

German deputy minister warns of too much politics in EADS-BAE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new merged company of EADS EAD.PA and Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) should be subject to less political influence than has been the case in the past with Airbus parent EADS, German Deputy Economy Minister Hans-Joachim Otto said on Wednesday.

Speaking after EADS boss Tom Enders briefed a German parliamentary committee, Otto also said that a valuation ratio of 60-40 for EADS and BAE respectively appeared at first glance to be disadvantageous to EADS.

Although there was some time pressure in the decision over the planned aerospace and defense deal, the priority was to make sure the deliberations over the merger were rigorous, he added.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.