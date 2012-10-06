FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS-BAE must take govt views into account: Hollande
October 6, 2012 / 12:13 AM / 5 years ago

EADS-BAE must take govt views into account: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday the companies involved in a proposed deal to merge EADS EAD.PA with British defense group BAE (BAES.L) should take into account governments’ views about the deal.

“We have said what we consider as the conditions,” Hollande told reporters at a summit of North African and European countries in Malta. “After that it’s up to the companies to continue their talks or negotiations knowing France’s position.”

Reporting By Julien Ponthus; writing by John Irish

