FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France must have option to buy Lagardere stake in EADS-BAE deal: source
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2012 / 3:29 PM / in 5 years

France must have option to buy Lagardere stake in EADS-BAE deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France must be given the option of buying shares from media group Lagardere as part of a proposed merger between EADS and BAE, a French government source said on Monday.

“If France does not even have the possibility to consider buying the stake which Lagardere wants to sell, then for us it is not doable,” the source said.

He added that he did not think an agreement could be reached on the planned mega-merger of the European aerospace group and British defense company by an October 10, adding that Paris had no problem in having an equal stake with Berlin as part of the deal.

Britain has called for a cap to be placed on existing state shareholdings to avoid too much government influence in the proposed venture.

Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.