Merkel to discuss EADS/BAE merger with Hollande on Saturday

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she will discuss the planned merger between Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Airbus-owner EADS EAD.PA with French President Francois Hollande when they meet on Saturday.

“The various checks are being carried out on the BAE/EADS merger at the moment by all governments and it will certainly be discussed by us as well, but the experts are of course working together on it permanently,” she told a news conference.

Merkel, defining her relationship with France’s new Socialist leader as a “trusting” one, said they would “seek solutions that are good for all of Europe”.