BAE's U.S. unit to keep looking for M&A opportunities
October 10, 2012 / 7:49 PM / 5 years ago

BAE's U.S. unit to keep looking for M&A opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Britain’s BAE Systems Plc on Wednesday said it will continue to pursue future merger and acquisition opportunities after the collapse of the company’s merger talks with Europe’s EADS.

Brian Roehrkasse, spokesman for BAE’s U.S. unit, said the company had a “clearly defined and understood strategy to which it remains committed,” and was well-positioned for a projected decline in U.S. military spending.

“We will continue to pursue growth opportunities in cyber, intelligence, security, electronics and international businesses,” Roehrkasse said in an emailed message to Reuters when asked about the company’s interest in future acquisitions.

Roehrkasse also noted that the proposed merger with EADS would have been modest in size in the United States, where EADS has a relatively small footprint.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill

