WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said it had not been formally notified about a possible merger of Europe’s EADS EAD.PA, the parent of Airbus, and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), but would review any proposal submitted.

“We have not been formally notified about a merger, but we will review such a merger if and when it is proposed,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Robbins.