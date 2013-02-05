FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS unveils candidates for board of directors
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

EADS unveils candidates for board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace and defense group EADS EAD.PA unveiled a list of nominations to its board of directors on Tuesday that includes former head of Thales (TCFP.PA) Denis Ranque.

A source close to the matter said EADS’ nominations committee would propose Ranque as new chairman.

“The new board of directors of EADS, once it is voted upon by the extraordinary general meeting, will determine whom it wishes to elect as chairman at its inaugural meeting,” EADS said in a statement.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.