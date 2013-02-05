EADS unveils candidates for board of directors

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace and defense group EADS EAD.PA unveiled a list of nominations to its board of directors on Tuesday that includes former head of Thales (TCFP.PA) Denis Ranque.

A source close to the matter said EADS’ nominations committee would propose Ranque as new chairman.

“The new board of directors of EADS, once it is voted upon by the extraordinary general meeting, will determine whom it wishes to elect as chairman at its inaugural meeting,” EADS said in a statement.