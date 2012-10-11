FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS board backs CEO after BAE deal collapses
October 11, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

EADS board backs CEO after BAE deal collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of EADS EAD.PA renewed its confidence in Chief Executive Tom Enders a day after the collapse of merger talks with BAE Systems (BAES.L) and encouraged him to continue his leadership of the company, an EADS spokesman said.

“The board expressed strong support for Tom Enders and his team and encouraged him to continue on his track,” the spokesman said on Thursday.

Talks to create a $45 billion aerospace and defense company with BAE broke down on Wednesday amid political disagreements over the deal.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
