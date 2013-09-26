FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS CEO sees no urgency to decide on Dassault stake
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 26, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

EADS CEO sees no urgency to decide on Dassault stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA said on Thursday its 46 percent stake in Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) is not strategic but that there is no urgency to decide its future.

EADS has come under pressure from a fund investor to dispose of the stake, which it inherited from a merger of French aerospace assets in the 1990s.

“Every percent counts because it is a very good investment but we inherited it from Aerospatiale-Matra and it is not a strategic investment,” EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said.

“We will decide on its future when we think it is time to do that; I don’t see any urgency to proceed.”

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.