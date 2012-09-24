EADS says BAE talks productive, expects to meet deadline

Visitors talk near the welcome desk of the EADS booth at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin on September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA on Monday described merger talks with BAE Systems (BAES.L) as productive and said it was currently on track to meet an October 10 deadline for providing further details on plans to forge the world’s largest arms firm.

“Discussions regarding our possible combination are proceeding productively,” an EADS spokesman said.

“It is our intention and current expectation that we will be able to provide further clarity by Oct 10.”

There has been increasing speculation that the companies may seek an extension of the deadline imposed by Britain’s Takeover Panel because of political wrangling over the deal.