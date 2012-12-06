FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to sell EADS stake
December 6, 2012 / 3:53 PM / in 5 years

German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to sell EADS stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART (Reuters) - The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said it plans to sell its shares in EADS, a day after the European aerospace and defense company announced a major shake-up of its ownership structure.

It declined to say how many shares in EADS it holds.

German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung separately reported citing German government sources as saying other German states holding stakes in EADS - Hamburg, Bavaria, Bremen and Lower Saxony - plan to hold on to their shares.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach

