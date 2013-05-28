FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS source says Germany did not need to scrap drone deal
May 28, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

EADS source says Germany did not need to scrap drone deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany did not need to cancel the Euro Hawk reconnaissance drone project because it could have continued flying with preliminary aviation approval, a senior source at the European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany earlier this month scrapped plans to purchase the Euro Hawk drones, made by EADS and Northrop Grumman, because of the cost of meeting standards required to win aviation approval.

Its armed forces have one prototype Euro Hawk and were considering whether to purchase an additional four drones.

The source said EADS could not understand how the ministry came to estimate that meeting the standards required to win aviation approval would cost 500-600 million euros.

EADS did not expect any problems getting aviation approval for its Global Hawk drones for NATO, the source added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Stephen Brown

