EADS unit could face FBI probe over Saudi deal: report

PARIS (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating allegations of corruption involving a British unit of aerospace group EADS EAD.PA over a contract in Saudi Arabia for the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the Financial Times said on Monday.

U.S. authorities have yet to decide whether to launch an investigation against the unit, GPT Special Management Systems, the paper said.

A spokesman for EADS said the company had not been contacted by the FBI.

The newspaper said the FBI had interviewed a witness and acquired documents in connection with allegations that GPT, which sells communication equipment to the Saudi National Guard through the UK defence ministry, bribed Saudi officials.