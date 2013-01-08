FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS in talks to extend French drone contract until 2017
January 8, 2013

EADS in talks to extend French drone contract until 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA is in talks with the French government to extend until 2017 a contract to supply its Harfang unmanned military aircraft, a senior executive at its defence and security unit Cassidian told Reuters.

The contract with the French Air Force is due to expire at the end of 2013.

EADS is also discussing with the French defence ministry the modification of Reaper drones, built by U.S.-based General Atomics, as an interim solution before the arrival of next generation drones in the next decade, said Luc Boureau, head of sales at Cassidian in France.

“We are in talks to extend Harfang until the intermediate drone arrives,” Boureau said in a telephone interview.

The French defence ministry declined to comment.

(This story corrects title of Cassidian executive Luc Boureau)

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Mark Potter

