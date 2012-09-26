FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS boss says against big state role in planned EADS/BAE merger
September 26, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

EADS boss says against big state role in planned EADS/BAE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors talk near the welcome desk of the EADS booth at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin on September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Firms like the one that would be created in a planned merger of Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA and Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L) should “not necessarily” be subject to state involvement, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

Speaking after addressing a committee of the German parliament, Enders also said a 60-40 ratio valuation for EADS and BAE Systems respectively in the planned new company was fair.

“We want to create a company that is internationally much more successful, that draws new investors and there are many examples to prove that companies in this sector and of this size should not necessarily be subject to state involvement,” Enders told reporters after briefing the committee.

Enders also said he was ready at any time to speak to the German government about any reservations they may have about the planned merger.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Gareth Jones

