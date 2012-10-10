FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No firm reason given for German government's opposition to merger: EADS
October 10, 2012

No firm reason given for German government's opposition to merger: EADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - EADS defended its failed efforts to forge a $45 billion merger with BAE Systems on Wednesday, noting progress had been made with some governments and shareholders but that the German government had not spelled out why it opposed the deal.

“No firm reason has been given for the German opposition,” an EADS spokesman said. “I suggest you speak to them.”

“The French and UK governments were in favor of this combination,” he said, adding there had also been constructive dialogue with German automaker Daimler and French media firm Lagardere about their plans to eventually exit their EADS shareholdings.

Reporting by Jason Neely; editing by Paul Sandle

