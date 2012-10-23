FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government pushes ahead on EADS stake purchase by KfW
October 23, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

German government pushes ahead on EADS stake purchase by KfW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is pressing ahead with its plan to buy a stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA from Daimler (DAIGn.DE), after this month’s collapse of a merger plan with BAE BAE.L, and has asked parliament to free up funds for the purchase.

In a letter made available to Reuters, the Finance Ministry wrote to members of the parliamentary budgetary committee asking them to give a green light to the talks and to release 1.6 billion euros so that state-owned development bank KfW could proceed.

Plans for the $45 billion merger to form the world’s largest aerospace and defense group fell apart earlier this month with most of the participants blaming German Chancellor Angela Merkel for derailing the deal, something Berlin denies.

KfW has been in talks for a year with Daimler, a founder of EADS, to buy a 7.5 percent stake as the automaker refocuses on cars. The talks paused during the merger bid.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
