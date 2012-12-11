FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS will not bid for U.S. helicopter order
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 11, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

EADS will not bid for U.S. helicopter order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Europe’s EADS on Tuesday joined several other big companies in saying it would skip the U.S. Air Force’s competition to buy 112 new combat rescue helicopters.

EADS North America Chief Executive Sean O‘Keefe had signaled that the company might not submit a bid for the work at the Farnborough air show last July.

At the time, he expressed frustration about the narrow way the Air Force had written the terms of the competition.

Earlier, Northrop Grumman Corp and Boeing Co also said they would not compete for the work, whose value has been capped by the Air Force at $6.84 billion.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.