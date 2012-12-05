FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants regular briefings from EADS chief: adviser
December 5, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

France wants regular briefings from EADS chief: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has asked the chief executive of EADS EAD.PA to give regular reports on the company’s activities to government ministers, a French presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders met Hollande on Wednesday morning.

“It was a very frank discussion which lasted an hour,” the official said.

“The president asked Tom Enders to give a regular account of his actions to the economy and defense ministers, around every eight months.”

The comments came after EADS said its shareholders had agreed a new shareholder structure that will prevent government shareholders wielding a veto except on certain security matters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Editing by Tim Hepher

