LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA on Tuesday said it was not discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of its proposed merger with Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L).

“The joint announcement published on 12 September outlining the 60-40 shareholder split is the only valid statement on this subject - any speculation suggesting a different ratio is inaccurate,” EADS said in a statement.