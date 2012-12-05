FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franco-German parity fundamental in EADS talks: minister
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 5, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Franco-German parity fundamental in EADS talks: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Maintaining the balance between French and German interests is a key goal in the current talks on the future shareholder structure of Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“The talks are obviously taking place in a discrete, even secret manner, with a main goal to protect the interests and the Franco-German parity, a balance which is fundamental for us,” Moscovici told the National Assembly, adding that the talks were “progressing well”.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.