EADS says repeat of BAE bid "not on our radar"

Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN (Reuters) - EADS turned the page on a failed merger attempt with BAE Systems (BAES.L) on Wednesday, saying a revival of the deal thwarted by German government opposition was not in its sights.

Chief Executive Tom Enders told a news conference that resuscitating the deal was “not on our radar screen” and that he was comfortable with the current share of defense within its total activities, dominated by commercial jet unit Airbus.

Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud told Reuters there were no contacts between EADS and the UK company beyond existing business co-operation ventures in fighters and missiles.

“There is nothing. It is off the table: just business as usual,” he said.

The Financial Times reported last week that Enders had not given up on the idea of a BAE tie-up.