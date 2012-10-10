FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS CEO says to review strategy after BAE merger talks ended
October 10, 2012

EADS CEO says to review strategy after BAE merger talks ended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a letter to employees that the aerospace group wished to review its strategy and defense activities in particular after the end of its merger talks with BAE Systems.

“We will now take the time to clearly draw a number of lessons from this experience. We will need to review our Group strategy and defense activities in particular,” Enders said in the letter which was sent to employees on Wednesday.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
