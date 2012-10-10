EADS CEO says to review strategy after BAE merger talks ended

PARIS (Reuters) - EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a letter to employees that the aerospace group wished to review its strategy and defense activities in particular after the end of its merger talks with BAE Systems.
“We will now take the time to clearly draw a number of lessons from this experience. We will need to review our Group strategy and defense activities in particular,” Enders said in the letter which was sent to employees on Wednesday.
