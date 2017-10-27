FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA tentatively approves Eagle Pharma's cancer drug
#Health News
October 27, 2017 / 7:30 PM / in a few seconds

FDA tentatively approves Eagle Pharma's cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tentatively approved its injectable drug to treat a most common type of lung cancer and a cancer of mesothelial tissue.

The drug, Pemfexy, is a diluted version of Eli Lilly and Co’s top-selling oncology treatment, Alimta, which raked in sales of $2.28 billion in 2016.

A tentative approval means the drug is not eligible for marketing in the United States because of existing patent protections.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
