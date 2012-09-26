FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eagle Materials to buy Lafarge cement plants for $466 million
September 26, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Eagle Materials to buy Lafarge cement plants for $466 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Building material maker Eagle Materials Inc (EXP.N) will buy two cement plants from larger peer Lafarge North America Inc LAFPN.UL for $466 million, expanding its production capacity by 60 percent.

The company said it will buy Lafarge’s Sugar Creek, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma plants and related assets, which generated $178 million in revenue in the year ended June 30.

Eagle will supply cement to Lafarge for four to five years while Lafarge will supply low-cost alternative fuels to the operations it sells.

The deal will be funded through Eagle’s existing credit facility and an equity offering.

The Dallas, Texas-based company’s shares closed up 3 percent at $43.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
