FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says it's ready to provide quake help to Afghanistan, Pakistan
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 26, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says it's ready to provide quake help to Afghanistan, Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to provide support to the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan after a major earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast on Monday, the White House said.

“The U.S. government has been in touch with the governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan and we stand ready to provide any additional support that may be needed,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

“There is a substantial USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) presence in both of these countries to try to assist their needs,” Earnest added. “And there are a number of pre-positioned emergency shelter and relief supply kits in warehouses throughout Afghanistan. In Pakistan, USAID has existing partners who are ready to respond if necessary.”

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.