Strong 6.2 magnitude aftershock hits off northern Chile
March 17, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 4 years ago

Strong 6.2 magnitude aftershock hits off northern Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stay on higher grounds in a tsunami safety zone after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the region, in Iquique city, north of Santiago March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuter) - A strong aftershock 6.2 in magnitude struck offshore northern Chile early on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake nearby on Sunday that caused only minor damage but led to brief evacuations along the coast.

The aftershock struck 47 miles west-northwest of Iquique at 2:11 a.m. local time (0511 GMT) at a relatively shallow depth of 6.6 miles, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Following the earlier quake, Chile’s massive copper mines, clustered in the mineral-rich North, appeared to be fine. Collahuasi, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata and Anglo American, located in the area, said operations were normal.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said following the earlier quake that there was no tsunami expected.

Writing by Eric Walsh

